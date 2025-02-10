Rising Danger – Delivery riders’ reckless riding puts Pattaya streets at risk

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya, the growing number of delivery riders has become a familiar sight on the streets, especially in the bustling tourist areas. While these riders play a vital role in the city’s economy, delivering food, goods, and services, their speed and aggressive riding style can be quite dangerous.

Delivery riders often speed through busy roads and narrow alleyways, trying to meet tight deadlines. They may weave in and out of traffic, ignore traffic signals, or ride on sidewalks to avoid congestion. The use of motorbikes allows them to move quickly, but it also puts both the riders and pedestrians at risk, particularly in high-traffic areas like Beach Road, Central and South Pattaya, and Walking Street.







For pedestrians, it’s essential to stay alert. Delivery riders may approach at high speeds, often without warning, and their unpredictable movements can catch people off guard. Be especially cautious when crossing roads, as riders may not always stop at pedestrian crossings or signals. It’s also wise to keep an eye out for motorbikes coming from behind, as they might suddenly appear and pass very close to you.

For motorists, the risk is also significant. The erratic behavior of delivery riders can lead to accidents. Riders may suddenly cut in front of cars, change lanes abruptly, or fail to signal, which makes it difficult for drivers to anticipate their actions.



To stay safe in Pattaya, both locals and tourists should exercise extra caution when navigating the streets. Pay attention to your surroundings, especially in areas with heavy foot traffic or where delivery services are common. Whether you’re on foot, in a vehicle, or riding yourself, staying vigilant and anticipating the movements of delivery riders can help prevent accidents and ensure a safer experience in the city.































