Elderly man with memory loss found sleeping on the street in monk’s robe in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nathapop Yomjinda, the Banglamung District Permanent-Secretary, intervened to assist an elderly man who was found sleeping on the Sukhumvit roadside in a monk’s robe, using the street as his resting place. The man had been reported by a concerned citizen who noticed him in this condition for the past 3-4 days.

The elderly man, later identified as Phongthep Veeranukul, 63, appeared to be suffering from memory loss and was mistakenly believing he was still a monk. He had been using a cart to carry old items and was sleeping opposite Wat Banglamung, north of Pattaya. Locals expressed concerns about his safety, prompting them to notify authorities.







Upon arrival, the district chief and officers engaged with Phongthep, who simply requested to return to his home in Kabin Buri and attempted to push his cart away. Understanding the urgency of the situation, Nathapop facilitated the man’s transfer to Pattaya Patmakhun Hospital for medical treatment and further care. Additionally, relevant agencies have been contacted to offer continued support and ensure that Phongthep receives proper assistance.

































