Construction worker buried alive in drainage pit accident in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A city road construction worker was buried alive in a drainage pit on Soi Wat Boonsampan, East Pattaya, on September 4. The pit, approximately 5.5 meters deep, was being dug for drainage pipe installation when the soil suddenly collapsed, burying the worker, a 28-year-old Cambodian national named Jin, under the debris.







Eyewitnesses reported that Jin’s co-workers quickly acted to clear enough soil to expose his head, allowing him to breathe until rescue teams arrived. The rescue operation, which took over 30 minutes, successfully freed Jin from the pit. He was provided with first aid on-site and immediately rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

A site supervisor explained that the workers had been digging as usual when the soil, weakened by recent heavy rainfall, unexpectedly gave way. “It was a sudden landslide caused by the soaked soil. Jin was unable to take cover in the pipe and was completely buried,” the supervisor said. He added that the incident was considered an unavoidable accident rather than negligence.

CCTV footage near the site captured the moments leading up to the accident, showing Jin preparing his equipment and descending into the pit. Within 10 minutes, the soil around the edges of the pit began to collapse, completely burying him. Thanks to the swift response of his colleagues and emergency teams, Jin was rescued in time and is expected to make a full recovery.





































