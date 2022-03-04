Construction damages 10 East Pattaya homes

More than 10 Takhiantia homes have been damaged by construction of a new housing estate next door.

Homeowners appealed March 1 to Mayor Jaran Prakobtham, who dispatched Deputy Mayor Prawit Thongchai to inspect Suksiri Village in Moo 2 village.



Construction crews are digging up land and refilling other areas, laying new drainage pipes and other infrastructure. In doing so, Suksiri Village’s wall partially collapsed and homes near the construction site have developed cracks in their walls or the foundation has subsided.







Homeowner said the damage to her home began shortly after heavy machinery started working next door.

Prawit said the developers and construction company have been invited to the subdistrict office to discuss the problem and relief for the homeowners with damaged property.































