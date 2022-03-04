Foreigner insurance requirement of US$20,000 throws up questions

The latest medical insurance rule for foreign visitors requires cover of only US$20,000 (640,000 baht), reduced from US$50,000 from the beginning of March 2022. The health ministry stated that the lower rate was to encourage international visitors, although it did caution the sum might not be enough.







Meanwhile Tourist of Authority of Thailand website recommended that the detail on the insurance document should be checked carefully as inpatient and quarantine provision can vary a great deal. TAT also stressed that the policy could be from Thai or foreign-based companies. The latest rules apply to all Test and Go applicants except Thai nationals or work permit foreigners covered by Thai social security regulations.





But ambiguity still surrounds the whole matter. A popular Thai-based option is the multi-company Thai General Insurance Association website https://covid19.tgia.org, popular because costs are reasonable and the age of the applicant is immaterial up to 99 years. The cost is based only on the country of departure. For example, 30 days cover for Covid-only illness from UK is 3,700 baht or about 85 pounds. However, the website’s drop-down box currently restricts applications to 30 days only and still specifies US$50,000, not US$20,000.





Given that government regulations notionally require visitors to be covered for the entirety of their stay, it seems odd that the popular site still specifies US$50,000 and also limits the application to 30 days only. To add to the confusion, the TGIA website specifies that Covid cover is only guaranteed “within the limit of the sum insured by the Thai government” which is now US$20,000. Visitors have confirmed to Pattaya Mail that you can extend for a further month once in Thailand provided you were outside the country at the original application stage.



Some other Thai and foreign-based insurers are advertising policies based on the newly-specified US$20,000. But some have an age limit below 70 or 75 years, whilst others charge extra for compulsory cover for loss of baggage, delayed flights and so on. The important thing is for entrants to Thailand to read policy offers in detail before committing themselves to payment. The better policies allow for cover up to 12 months ahead.





Once in Thailand, most visas and permissions of stay do not require either Covid-specific or comprehensive health insurance to obtain an extension of stay at an immigration office. The exceptions currently appear to be O/A annual retirement, nine months Special Tourist Visa and O/X ten years. Foreigners holding these particular options or extensions of stay should contact their local immigration office as each has considerable discretion.





























