Aman died after plowing his big motorcycle into a light pole in Pattaya.

Rittirong Ponyong, 31, died at the scene of the March 1 wreck on the Highway 7 frontage road. He suffered a major head wound.

Witness Kiattisak Rodprasert, 27, said he only heard a loud noise and saw the streetlight go down. He then saw the smashed Honda CBR 500 and the victim bleeding.