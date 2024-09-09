Construction cockup leaves utility pole in the middle of Najomtien road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Najomtien are voicing their concerns over a newly constructed reinforced concrete road where a utility pole has been left in a dangerously obstructive position.







The Najomtien Municipality’s recent road construction has left the utility pole standing in the middle of a curved section of the road, posing a severe safety risk due to non-existent warning signs and lighting, with only a plastic barrier as a precaution. Local residents have sharply criticized this measure, calling it grossly insufficient. “The plastic barriers are a joke,” said one concerned resident. “This pole is a disaster waiting to happen, especially at night or in bad weather.”

Another resident expressed frustration: “We have repeatedly asked for proper warning signs and lighting, but nothing has been done. The municipality’s negligence could lead to serious accidents or worse. Our safety is at stake, and we won’t wait for a tragedy to prompt action.”

The community is demanding immediate action. They are calling for a comprehensive inspection and the relocation of the utility pole to a safer position away from the road. Additionally, residents are pressing for the installation of adequate warning signs and proper illumination to improve visibility and prevent potential accidents.





































