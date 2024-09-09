Nongprue police focus on building stronger community relationships

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Nongprue Police Station Committee held its annual meeting for the fiscal year 2024 at the Nongprue Police Operation Center on September 3. The meeting aimed to ensure effective management and oversight of the local police force.







A key focus of the meeting was enhancing community engagement. “Our goal is to make the Nongprue Police more accessible and approachable to the public,” said Pol. Col. Thawee Kudthalaeng, Superintendent of Nongprue Police Station. “By fostering closer relationships between the police and the community, we aim to build trust and improve the efficiency of our operations.”

The meeting included a review of current police operations, discussions on recent community visits, and planning for future outreach efforts. “Strengthening our connection with the community is crucial for maintaining public trust and ensuring smoother police operations,” Pol. Col. Thawee added. A significant topic was the appointment of new advisors to the Chonburi Provincial Police Advisory Board, with several new names proposed. The meeting also reviewed the minutes from the previous session.

Pol. Col. Thawee provided updates on recent efforts in crime prevention, investigation, law enforcement, and administrative duties. “We are committed to continuous improvement and will reconvene every two months to address on-going challenges and enhance our relationship with the community,” he concluded.





































