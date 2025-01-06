Confusion on Pattaya Roads – A Growing Safety Concern

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s road system, particularly in certain high-traffic areas like the intersection near Bang Saray, has become a source of confusion and potential danger for drivers and pedestrians alike. One of the most concerning issues is the lack of adherence to traffic signals, which puts everyone at risk.

At the traffic light by Bang Saray, many drivers fail to stop at red lights, despite the clear signage. The left lane, intended for vehicles turning, is often used as a passage for vehicles going straight through the intersection. This irregularity causes constant traffic flow disruptions and increases the likelihood of accidents. In the worst-case scenario, this could lead to fatalities.







The issue stems from a combination of poor road design, confusing traffic layouts, and inadequate enforcement of traffic laws. Often, drivers are left confused about which lanes to use, where to stop, and when it’s safe to proceed. Such confusion arises from unclear or inconsistent road markings, especially at intersections where traffic signals may not be well-coordinated with lane usage.

To address this problem, better road designs and clearer signage are crucial. Drivers must understand that traffic signals are there to maintain order and ensure safety for all road users, and they need to be more conscious of their actions. Until changes are made to improve road clarity and enforcement, the risk of accidents will remain high.

































