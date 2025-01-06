Authorities raid Chinese pub in Pattaya’s Walking Street after assault on tourist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A joint operation between the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization and Pattaya Police raided a pub in the heart of Walking Street in south Pattaya on January 5 following a serious assault on a Chinese tourist by a bouncer on December 27, 2024. The victim is still receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

Over 100 officers from various departments found the pub still operating with more than 300 tourists, primarily from China, drinking and dancing. Authorities immediately halted the activities, separated the crowd into male and female groups, and conducted identity checks along with drug tests. A total of 39 individuals tested positive for drugs but no illegal substances were found in the pub. The 39 individuals were taken into custody for further legal processing.







































