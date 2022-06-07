Condoms litter Pattaya train station again after police stop patrols

Six months after headlines carried tawdry reports of outdoor sex at the Pattaya train station, locals again are complaining of used condoms scattered around the tracks.

More than 100 condoms, wrappers and sanitary napkins were seen scattered around the station, tracks and multipurpose area Dec. 6. Neighbors complained that the little-used station has become a nocturnal hunting ground for horny boys and girls leaving trash all over the grounds.







Following the salacious reports, Banglamung Police stepped up patrols of the area, but once the public’s attention turned to the next scandal, police gave up the effort.

Now the condoms are back and residents again are demanding police do their job.

































