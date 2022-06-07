Raving ex-cop sent to mental ward after Pattaya rampage

A former Pattaya-area policeman was committed to a psychiatric hold after a string of violent incidents in a Najomtien housing project.

Jetsadabhon Reungrit, a former senior sergeant major at the Banglamung Police Station, was sent to Banglamung Hospital after being subdued by police at the Ban Eua-arthorn project June 4.







Security guards called police after Jetsadabhon began hammering on residents’ doors with a knife. That followed many nights where he’d awaken neighbors with shouting and throwing things inside his apartment.

One policeman was injured during Jetsadabhon’s arrest when the suspect hit him with a wrench.





Jetsadabhon’s mother, Payom Niyomsilp, 68, said her son had previously harmed himself after getting angry.

She said his mental problems were a result of drug abuse. He began using drugs while on the job and was forced to resign due to physical and mental ailments caused by drug use.































