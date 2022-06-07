Raving ex-cop sent to mental ward after Pattaya rampage

By Pattaya Mail
Police subdued the drug induced Jetsadabhon before carrying him away to be committed to a psychiatric hold for treatment.

A former Pattaya-area policeman was committed to a psychiatric hold after a string of violent incidents in a Najomtien housing project.

Jetsadabhon Reungrit, a former senior sergeant major at the Banglamung Police Station, was sent to Banglamung Hospital after being subdued by police at the Ban Eua-arthorn project June 4.



Security guards called police after Jetsadabhon began hammering on residents’ doors with a knife. That followed many nights where he’d awaken neighbors with shouting and throwing things inside his apartment.
One policeman was injured during Jetsadabhon’s arrest when the suspect hit him with a wrench.



Jetsadabhon’s mother, Payom Niyomsilp, 68, said her son had previously harmed himself after getting angry.

She said his mental problems were a result of drug abuse. He began using drugs while on the job and was forced to resign due to physical and mental ailments caused by drug use.

Armed police prepare to storm the room where the drugged ex-cop was holed-up in.









