Pattaya prepares for vibrant Diwali Festival on beach, Nov 8-10

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is gearing up for the Diwali Festival, scheduled to take place from November 8-10, at Pattaya Central Beach. The preparations were discussed in a meeting led by Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, alongside local officials and representatives from the Thai-Indian Business Association. This year’s event aims to celebrate the festival of lights while promoting the diverse Indian culture present in Pattaya, attracting both local and international tourists.









The festival will feature various activities, including the lighting of Diwali lamps, traditional Indian dance performances, Indian cooking workshops, and photo booths styled in Indian themes. Additionally, organizers are ensuring safety and logistical arrangements such as traffic management and waste disposal throughout the event.











This initiative not only aims to highlight cultural diversity but also seeks to boost local tourism and the economy during this festive period





































