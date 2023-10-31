Concerns mount as unprovoked assaults persist in Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – The issue of unprovoked assaults on innocent individuals by local gangster types in Pattaya remains a cause for concern among both residents and tourists. In the latest incident, 41-year-old Sathit and his girlfriend, Aranya an employee at a money exchange shop, filed a complaint with local police after being physically attacked by a group of taxi drivers in Walking Street, south Pattaya.







According to Sathit, the altercation occurred on the night of October 28 when he parked his motorcycle by the roadside while waiting for his girlfriend. A group of taxi drivers approached him, demanding he move his motorcycle, citing traffic congestion. Despite explaining his situation and requesting a brief moment to park, one of the drivers perceived it as a nuisance. This resulted in a physical assault, with the assailant throwing a punch and threatening bodily harm, all while disregarding the presence of tourists and locals in the renowned tourist spot. The assailant even claimed to possess a large knife.







Initially hesitant to involve the police, Sathit changed his stance due to concerns for his safety. Being a newcomer to the area and needing to pick up his girlfriend regularly, he feared potential retaliation. Therefore, he decided to file a complaint with the local police.

Aranya, Sathit’s girlfriend, recorded part of the incident on her phone and handed the evidence over to the authorities. Pol. Lt. Col. Tanapong Poti, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, ordered a thorough investigation into the matter to bring the offenders to justice.







At the police station, one of the attackers, Pranat Ketthong, 48, reconciled with Sathit, acknowledging their group’s role in the incident and admitting wrongdoing. They publicly apologized for their actions and pledged to refrain from such behavior in the future.

Despite the recent arrests, ongoing incidents of this nature raise significant concerns in the Pattaya area. Local authorities are grappling with the challenge of maintaining order in popular tourist locations, improving traffic conditions, and ensuring the safety of residents and tourists alike. The unregulated parking practices by taxi motorbike drivers and local taxi cooperatives remain key challenges that need to be addressed urgently.













