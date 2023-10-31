Alcohol sales banned in reverence to Buddhist holy day

PATTAYA, Thailand – In adherence to the end of Buddhist Lent, the Thai National Police Bureau enforced a ban on alcohol sales on October 29, from 00:01 to 24:00 (midnight), with exceptions limited to duty-free shops within airport premises. This measure was implemented to uphold order and reverence during this sacred period, with penalties for any violations.

In response to the directive, businesses in Pattaya voluntarily closed their bars and entertainment establishments, aligning with the effort to honor the spirit of Buddhist Lent and show respect for the religious observance.







Over 40 police officers were deployed to patrol and monitor bars and entertainment venues, ensuring strict compliance with the ban on alcohol sales. Additionally, officers were vigilant in overseeing the activities of tourists on the beaches. This operation involved preventing alcohol consumption, monitoring for illegal weapons, and addressing any issues that might jeopardize the safety of tourists during this period.

















