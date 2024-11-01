Community Safety in Action – Ladyboy caught by motorcycle taxi driver for pickpocketing German tourist

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a surprising turn of events early in the morning, a 38-year-old ladyboy was apprehended for pickpocketing a German tourist in Pattaya, October 31. The incident occurred around 6:30 AM at the entrance of Soi 10 on Pattaya Second Road.









Pratin Saengsuwadee, 33, a motorcycle taxi driver, reported the crime to the Pattaya police after witnessing the suspect, identified as Thawatchai Ratchasena, groping and attempting to steal the wallet of 36-year-old German national. Pratin, along with a local journalist, intervened when they noticed the foreigner struggling to retain his wallet, which had fallen to the ground during the altercation.

Pratin recounted that he saw the suspect hugging the foreigner while trying to reach into his pants pocket. When the victim realized what was happening, he fought back, causing the wallet to drop. The suspect fled into Soi Pattaya 10 but was quickly chased down and detained by the concerned citizens.









Initially, the suspect denied the accusation until the German tourist identified him. Faced with the evidence, Thawatchai confessed, claiming it was his first offense and that he needed the money to pay for his room. The foreign victim confirmed that approximately 4,000 baht was intact in his wallet and chose not to press charges.

Following the incident, police took Thawatchai to the Pattaya City Police Station for processing and to record his details for criminal records before releasing him.





































