Controversy surrounds ‘Hippo Fortune Amulet’ blessing ceremony in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Social media was abuzz with images shared by the page “Sritanya Land – Land of Smiles” depicting a blessing ceremony for a hippo-shaped amulet known as the “Hippo Amulet” on October 31. The ceremony featured monks seated around a hippo statue in a beckoning pose, accompanied by the caption, “Help us, Master!” Another post showed a similar ceremony where the hippo statue was enclosed in plastic, with a message about honoring a teacher, and checked in at the Anan Buraparam Center in Huai Yai, East Pattaya. This sparked significant online commentary, with many questioning, “Have we reached this point?”









Following the social media stir, reporters visited the Anan Buraparam Center and spoke with Ajarn Wivek, the monk involved in the blessing ceremony. He explained that the creator of the amulet had previously developed a popular “Doraemon” statue, prompting a collective idea to create the cute “Hippo Fortune Amulet”, reminiscent of Japan’s beckoning cat, with the added significance of the hippo, being linked to Moo Deng of Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi.

Furthermore, local patrons requested that the amulet be blessed with sacred inscriptions and materials, which were then applied to the “Hippo Fortune Amulet” before being taken home for further blessings.









In response to concerns raised, the Buddhist Office sent formal letters to the provincial and local authorities, which were passed on to the temple. Ajarn Wivek clarified the truth about the ceremony, stating that the Buddhist Office requested that the temple not be associated with the blessing of the hippo. He has complied with the instructions from his superiors, including local abbots.

Regarding the criticism of the hippo blessing, the monk confirmed that the ceremony was not related to the temple’s religious practices. Instead, it was part of a teacher-honoring ceremony, where students distributed hippo amulet replicas to attendees. Ajarn Wivek emphasized that this practice falls within the traditional art of spirit dolls, which can take many forms, including representations of animals, to provide protection and bring fortune.

In a telephone interview, Mr. Golf, the creator of the hippo amulet and protective talismans, shared that the “Hippo Fortune Amulet” phenomenon has become quite popular, with people flocking to see the items. It has inspired merchandise such as clothing and plush toys. He noted the charm of the hippo as a symbol of good fortune and sought the monk’s help to inscribe sacred characters on the statue. Mr. Golf expressed his intent to create the amulet as a gift for the monk to distribute to parishioners attending the merit-making event, clarifying that this endeavor was not a commercialization of Buddhism, but rather a charitable act to benefit the community.





































