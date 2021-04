Communications cables are being buried across Pattaya but unknown contractors dumped a large pile of wires in the middle of Soi Arunothai 13.

Residents complained that not only does the jumble of black cables looks unsightly, but it also poses a hazard to traffic as the wires were both on the sidewalk and driving surface.

No one is sure who dumped the cables, but locals said April 16 they wanted it cleaned up immediately.