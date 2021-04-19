Thailand bans domestic flights between 11pm – 4am

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is calling for the suspension of all domestic flights between 11pm and 4am in order to tackle the new wave of Covid-19.







CAAT Director-General Suttipong Kongpool said the CAAT wants airports and airlines to bring all domestic flights in line with the government directive to curb the number of new infections.

He said air transport operators or airlines must inform and take care of passengers in case of cancellation or combining of flights as well as to inform passengers who were at risk of infection to suspend their travel as they may face punishment under the Communicable Disease Act.







The CAAT has also asked for cooperation from airlines to limit their passenger load factor at 70% to help ensure social distancing on board, especially since inflight food and beverage services have yet to be banned.

















