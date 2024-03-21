Commander of HTMS Chonburi dismissed following accidental gunfire at Sattahip Naval Base

The Royal Thai Navy has announced the dismissal of HTMS Chonburi’s commander, Lt. Cdr. Thiranai Laosingh, following an accidental shelling incident at Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi province, which resulted in a fire on HTMS Khirirat and injuries to fourteen crew members. The unfortunate event took place after a firing drill when a malfunction during the disarmament process of HTMS Chonburi’s decades-old cannon led to an unintended discharge, striking HTMS Khirirat, which was docked nearby.







The mishap, occurring on March 13, left five crew members with serious injuries, primarily from smoke inhalation. The Royal Thai Navy revealed the incident’s details in a press briefing, where Admiral Chatchai Thongsaard, Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Fleet, confirmed that all affected personnel are currently in stable condition at Sirikit Hospital. Compensation has been provided to both the injured crew and those whose properties were damaged.

The accident has been attributed to a malfunction in the safety system of the 76/62 mm cannon aboard HTMS Chonburi, a weapon that is over 40 years old. Efforts to remove loaded shells from the cannon after the drill encountered difficulties, leading to the unexpected firing.







HTMS Khirirat, the vessel damaged in the incident, is a 50-year-old patrol frigate constructed by the Norfolk Shipbuilding & Drydock Corporation in the USA and designed to engage air, surface, and submarine threats. This incident has prompted a review of the procedures and equipment used by the Royal Thai Navy to prevent future accidents. (NNT)





























