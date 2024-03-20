Thai Police Chief and his Deputy relocated following internal conflicts and online gambling allegations

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday signed an order to transfer national police chief Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol and his deputy Pol.Gen. Surachate Hakparn to inactive posts attached to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister appointed deputy national police chief Pol. Gen Kitrat Phanphet to serve as the acting national police chief.







The order came after Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate met the prime minister at Government House in the morning.

The prime minister said that the transfer order is temporary, effective for 60 days and not punitive. After the probes are finished and they are cleared of all allegations, they can return to their posts at the Royal Thai Police headquarters gracefully.







After a meeting with the prime minister, Pol.Gen. Torsak and Pol.Gen. Surachate jointly held a press briefing to clarify speculation over internal conflicts within the National Police Office.

Pol. Gen. Torsak expressed concern that his role as the police chief may have led to misunderstandings regarding online gambling cases involving Pol. Gen. Surachate and other police officers.







He mentioned contacting Pol. Gen. Surachet by phone to arrange the morning meeting with the Prime Minister. Furthermore, he proposed all online gambling-related cases be handed over to the National Anti-Corruption Commission for fair judgment and to prevent misperception about conflicts.

Pol. Gen. Torsak emphasized that his remaining term in office is 194 days, and he intends to fulfill his duties to the best of his abilities every day. He reiterated that Pol. Gen. Surachate can still be a candidate for a new police chief to be appointed by the end of this year. (TNA)































