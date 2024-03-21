Navy personnel clean up Sriracha after severe flooding

By Pattaya Mail
Navy personnel clear out flood-damaged warehouses in Sriracha, working to restore normalcy after severe flooding.

SRI RACHA, Thailand – Following relentless rainfall on March 19-20, which caused severe flooding in the Pinthong Industrial Estate in Sriracha District, a team of 50 naval personnel was deployed to clean up the affected area.



Led by District Chief Noparat Sriprom, the naval personnel worked to clear debris obstructing drainage systems, which was the main cause of the flooding. Additionally, they reinforced vulnerable areas with sandbags to prevent further risks.

Navy personnel prepare sandbags to fortify vulnerable spots and prevent further flooding in in the Pinthong Industrial Estate.

The collaborative efforts between the Naval Region 1 Disaster Relief Centre and the Air and Coastal Defense Command 12th Division were instrumental in mitigating the aftermath of the floods. Their swift response to the cleanup operations demonstrated their commitment to aiding communities in times of need.
















