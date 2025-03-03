COBRA GOLD 2025 – U.S. forces conduct medical readiness inspection at Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital

PATTAYA, Thailand – Captain Nonglak Singhakowin, Deputy Director of Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip, welcomed representatives from the United States Indo-Pacific Command and the medical exercise coordination team of COBRA GOLD 2025 during a Hospital Tour.

The delegation assessed the hospital’s medical readiness and inspected various specialized units, including the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Blood Bank, Emergency Room, and Hyperbaric Medicine Center. The visit, held at Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital under the Royal Thai Navy’s Medical Department, aimed to enhance collaboration and preparedness for joint medical operations.

Representatives from each unit provided briefings on their capabilities, showcasing the hospital's readiness to support the multinational military exercise.


















































