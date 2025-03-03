Road digging projects on Pattaya Third Road contribute to weekend traffic jams

PATTAYA, Thailand – The ongoing road digging projects in the inner areas of Pattaya, particularly along Pattaya Third Road, are becoming a significant cause of traffic congestion, especially during weekends. These roadworks, aimed at improving infrastructure and utilities, have led to narrowed lanes, blocked access points, and reduced traffic flow, causing delays for both locals and tourists.

As the weekend draws more visitors to the city, the already heavy traffic worsens, resulting in gridlocks that stretch for miles. The disruption is further compounded by the lack of clear detours and alternative routes in certain areas, making the usual traffic bottlenecks even more frustrating.







The situation is exacerbated during peak hours when many head to popular attractions, shopping centers, and beaches. While these construction projects are essential for long-term urban development, they have temporarily become a source of inconvenience for commuters.

Authorities are urged to speed up the work and consider better traffic management strategies to ease the flow during the busy weekend hours.































