Pattaya Mayor clarifies future of Water Front Condominium at Bali Hai Pier amid legal challenges

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet addressed concerns regarding the Water Front Condominium at the Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya, after receiving numerous public inquiries. The current status of the building is in question following a letter from the National Anti-Corruption Commission of the Second Region, which informed Pattaya City that the Certificate of Utilization (Nor.Sor.3), which originated from Sor.Kor.1 and led to the land title deed for the Water Front Condominium, was issued on land that was not previously occupied.







The Ministry of Interior had issued a notification declaring the area as a restricted zone, prohibiting construction on certain lands, including mountains, according to Section 9 (2) of the Land Code. As a result, the land title deed issued from the Nor.Sor.3 document is considered legally invalid.

Pattaya City can proceed with actions only once the Land Department determines whether the land title deed for the location of the building will be revoked. Regardless of the outcome, the city is prepared to take the following actions:

1. If the Land Department decides to revoke the land title deed and the land is classified as public property, Pattaya City and Banglamung District will work together to have the building demolished, in accordance with the Ministry of Interior’s regulations regarding public land protection and management (Public Land Preservation and Protection Act 2010).

2. If the Land Department does not revoke the title deed, Pattaya City will consider the request for the building’s modification and ensure the project can continue, following the Building Control Act of 1979 and other relevant regulations.

(Photo and Story from Pattaya Mayor's Direct Line FB)








































