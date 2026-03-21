Clash among transgender groups over missing phone draws crowds of tourists at Walking Street Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tensions flared early Thursday morning when two groups of transgender individuals gathered to settle a dispute over a missing mobile phone near the entrance to Walking Street Pattaya in Pattaya, attracting a large crowd of curious tourists.

At around 3:30 a.m. on March 20, reporters were alerted by motorcycle taxi drivers stationed near the popular nightlife area in South Pattaya that more than 30 transgender individuals had gathered to resolve a conflict stemming from an alleged mobile phone theft.

The confrontation took place near the parking area at the entrance to Walking Street Pattaya along Pattaya Beach. Witnesses said both sides faced off in a tense exchange while large numbers of Thai and foreign tourists gathered to watch the situation unfold.

The dispute reportedly began when one group accused another of taking a mobile phone. The parties had previously argued and fought over the issue.







According to reports, the first altercation occurred at about 4:00 a.m. on March 19 outside a shopping mall along Pattaya Beach Road. Video of the incident circulated online showing a physical fight, during which some tourists who attempted to intervene were accidentally caught in the commotion. Police later stepped in and brought those involved to Pattaya City Police Station, but the dispute remained unresolved.

During the latest gathering, tensions remained high as the two groups attempted to negotiate while surrounded by onlookers. Some tourists were reportedly cheering, while music — including the Thai song “Bua Loy” — was played nearby, adding to the chaotic atmosphere.

The argument briefly escalated into minor scuffles before people in the area stepped in to separate those involved.



Witnesses said the groups had arranged to meet again that night to clear up the dispute over the missing phone but failed to reach an agreement, leading to another heated confrontation.

The situation eventually dispersed without serious injuries reported. However, the incident caused concern among many tourists and local residents, with some business operators calling on authorities to step up supervision and maintain order in the area to prevent similar disturbances in the future.



































