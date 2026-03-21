Foreign man found naked and shouting on Phra Tamnak Road in Pattaya, police seek to identify relatives

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night disturbance in Pattaya caused alarm among residents after a foreign man was found walking naked and shouting along a roadside before authorities stepped in to detain him.

At around 1:00 a.m. on March 20, officers from the Tourist Police Bureau together with municipal enforcement officers from Pattaya City responded to reports of a foreign man behaving erratically along Phra Tamnak Road near the entrance of Soi Phra Tamnak 5 heading toward the Pattaya Court intersection.

Upon arrival, authorities found a foreign man believed to be between 30 and 40 years old with a dark complexion and European appearance. He was completely naked, shouting loudly, and appeared unable to communicate clearly with officials.

Witnesses said the man had been wandering along the road and yelling, which frightened some residents and passersby in the area during the early morning hours.

Officials approached the man and safely took him into custody. Officers also provided him with trousers to wear in order to prevent further inappropriate exposure in public.







During preliminary questioning, the man was unable to provide clear information about his identity, accommodation, or background. Authorities subsequently escorted him to Pattaya City Police Station for further investigation while efforts continue to identify him and locate any relatives or contacts who may be able to assist.



































