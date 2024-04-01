Clanging metal sheets over drains keep Pattaya residents awake

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of the Nong Samor community, located at the entrance of Soi Mab Yai Lia 43, commonly known as Soi Nern Plub Wan in east Pattaya, continue to contend with persistent banging and clanging of metal sheets over drainage pipes in front of their homes.







The noise from passing vehicles, particularly at night, has become a severe annoyance, disrupting residents’ sleep and overall tranquillity. Moreover, frequent motorcycle accidents in the area have raised safety concerns among residents.







Despite assurances from municipal authorities regarding the imminent resolution of the obstructions and racket caused by the metal sheets and drainage covers, pending budget allocation for new road construction, there has been no visible progress over the years.







In response to the community’s grievances, the media has pledged to act as intermediaries, conveying residents’ concerns to the Nongprue Municipal Council. They are seeking urgent clarification on the measures that municipal authorities plan to undertake to address the residents’ plight.































