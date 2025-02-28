Pattaya Police arrest vape seller using bags as cover, seizes over 100 items

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police Colonel Navin Sinthurat, Chief of Banglamung Police Station, along with other officers, conducted a raid on a shop selling electronic cigarettes, disguised as a bag store, located across from the Nawang Market in Takiantia, East Pattaya. The officers seized 171 items, including disposable e-cigarettes and vape pods.

This operation was part of a broader initiative by the government and the Royal Thai Police to combat the sale of electronic cigarettes, which have become a growing concern among the public, especially youth. During the investigation, authorities discovered that the store was covertly selling electronic cigarettes, including 49 disposable e-cigarettes, 2 reusable e-cigarettes, and 120 vape pods.







The shop owner, Charan Sripungjan, 54, was arrested and charged with violating regulations related to the importation and sale of goods that have not been taxed or cleared through customs, including e-cigarettes, which are banned in Thailand.

The news report further revealed that the suspect had been operating a bag store and was using it as a cover to secretly sell e-cigarettes, hoping to evade authorities. However, the authorities were able to identify the illicit activity and arrested him in the act.































