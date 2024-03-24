Cigarette butt ignites fire in foreigner’s Pattaya apartment

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor of a five-story residential building located in Soi Bua Khao, Central Pattaya, on March 23. Initial investigations suggest that the fire originated from an unattended burning cigarette butt, which the unidentified foreign resident carelessly left unattended, causing materials on the floor to catch fire.







Denpong Pakdisrisantikul, a 48-year-old resident of the building, noticed smoke coming from the apartment and attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. However, due to the thick smoke, he called for professional assistance to deal with the situation. Firefighters found flames engulfing the room, accompanied by smoke billowing out. It took approximately 30 minutes for them to fully extinguish the fire. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.





































