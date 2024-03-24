Jealous husband stabs man sitting next to his wife in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of March 23, a man, driven by jealousy, viciously attacked another man sitting beside his wife. The assailant, whose identity remains undisclosed, assaulted the victim using a beer bottle before resorting to a knife, inflicting severe injuries.

At the scene located in Soi Ketsarin 2 in Jomtien, police found Phongsathorn Saranet, an assistant cook, lying injured, with visible wounds on his face, neck, collarbone, and left arm, bleeding profusely from the vicious assault. Emergency medical responders swiftly administered initial aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.







Evidence collected at the scene included the assailant’s abandoned navy blue Honda Wave 110, seized by authorities for further investigation. According to Sirimon Klinmani, the attacker’s wife, the altercation erupted when her husband approached the table and launched a sudden and violent attack on Phongsathorn, wielding both a beer bottle and a knife.

Eyewitness Amnuay Sappanet, who was present at the table during the altercation, recounted futile attempts to intervene and restrain the assailant’s violent outburst. Despite their efforts, the assailant managed to hit and stab Phongsathorn before fleeing the scene following the attack. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and locate the perpetrator, with plans to pursue legal action against the assailant.





































