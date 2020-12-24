Covid testing underway at Chiang Mai’s Muang Mai Market

Chiang Mai officials launched coronavirus testing at Muang Mai Market following the outbreak in Samut Sakhon.

Provincial health chief Chatuchai Maneerat and Mayor Tassanai Buranupakorn led health workers and administrators to the seafood market Dec. 22 to administer coronavirus tests to the 1,500 migrant workers employed there.

The market, the largest in the area, also has about 1,000 Thai merchants and about 10,000 customers a day.







Chatuchai noted that Burmese workers there had been in Chiang Mai for months and were legally employed. Checks were being done out of an abundance of caution, he said.

The market itself also has tightened safety procedures, limiting access to one entrance, strictly performing temperature checks and enforcing face mask use.





The seafood at Muang Mai is all imported from the East, mostly from Chachoengsao. The seafood stalls were slightly slower than normal, but many shoppers appeared unworried about any possible infection.

Chatuchai said testing of 300 people also was done at the Kamthieng Market and Pa Phang Community with results are proving negative.



















