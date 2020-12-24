Covid testing underway at Chiang Mai’s Muang Mai Market

By Nopniwat Krailerg
A provincial health worker administers a coronavirus test to one of the 1,500 migrant workers employed at Muang Mai Market.

Chiang Mai officials launched coronavirus testing at Muang Mai Market following the outbreak in Samut Sakhon.

Provincial health chief Chatuchai Maneerat and Mayor Tassanai Buranupakorn led health workers and administrators to the seafood market Dec. 22 to administer coronavirus tests to the 1,500 migrant workers employed there.

The market, the largest in the area, also has about 1,000 Thai merchants and about 10,000 customers a day.


The seafood at Muang Mai is all imported from the East, mostly from Chachoengsao.

Chatuchai noted that Burmese workers there had been in Chiang Mai for months and were legally employed. Checks were being done out of an abundance of caution, he said.

The market itself also has tightened safety procedures, limiting access to one entrance, strictly performing temperature checks and enforcing face mask use.


Chatuchai said testing of 300 people also was done at the Kamthieng Market and Pa Phang Community with results are proving negative.

Workers at the seafood market sign in to facilitate contact tracking in case of an outbreak.



1,500 migrant workers stand in line to be tested.
Before getting tested, people are asked a series of questions to see if they have any symptoms, such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, or sore throat.
