Chonburi PAO chief stumps for allies in Pattaya

After decades in power, Chonburi’s political leaders are again promising a “better Pattaya” in their campaign to be re-elected to yet another term on the provincial council.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization President Wittaya Kunplome and his former deputy Rewat Phonlookin campaigned Nov. 20 for brothers Sakol and Nakorn Phonlookin at the Orange Building Flea Market in Soi Chaiyapruek.

Wittaya told market sellers that the brothers, who like Wittaya have sat on the Chonburi council for more than a decade, will continue public works already begun and deliver more if re-elected.

The Kunplome political clan, which includes the Phonlookin family, faces their most-serious political challenge in years as the country’s pro-democracy movement has fielded a complete slate of candidates under the Progressive Movement to Change Chonburi banner.

Wittaya criticized his rivals, saying they are trying to tie their national political agenda to local politics while the Kunplomes and Phonlookins are continuing to focus on bringing pork-barrel local benefits to residents.

Loading…











