Pickup crashes through Chiang Rai market, injuring 11

Eleven people were hurt and more than 15 vehicles damaged when an out-of-control pickup truck crashed through a Chiang Rai fresh market Saturday morning.







Shoppers and market vendors ages 20-85 were hurt in the 7 a.m. accident at the Thung Hong Market in Wiang Subdistrict of Thoeng District.

The female driver of the white Isuzu pickup truck was trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out before she and all the injured were sent to local hospitals.

A preliminary investigation found that the pickup truck had been traveling from Thoeng to Chiang Khong District on the left side of the road. For some reason, the truck crossed over the center line and into the market on the right side of the road.

Fifteen motorcycles, two bicycles, food and vendor carts overturned as the truck barreled through the open-air market.

A version of this story first appeared in the Bangkok Herald.











