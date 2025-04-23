Chonburi Highway Police seize car with fake red plates, return stolen vehicle to owner

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Highway Police, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Ittisak Khamkhun, in collaboration with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), arrested a man identified asPhattarawut (surname withheld) for allegedly using forged government documents, a violation under Section 268 of Thailand’s Criminal Code. The suspect was apprehended at the Nong Yai Highway Police Service Unit while driving a grey Honda CR-V bearing counterfeit red license plates.

The arrest followed an inspection conducted on April 16 during the Songkran holiday traffic operation. Officers spotted an older Honda CR-V with suspicious red plates being driven by Phattarawut. While he was able to present a valid driver’s license, he failed to produce the vehicle’s registration documents. Upon further investigation, the red plates were found to be unofficial and not issued by any authorized agency. The vehicle itself was registered but marked as “deactivated” and legally owned by someone else.







According to Phattarawut, he purchased the car from the black market in November 2023 for 40,000 baht and received the vehicle in Min Buri from two unknown men. He claimed to have no further contact with the sellers and was unaware of the car’s background.

Police have charged Phattarawut with using false registration plates and may pursue additional charges pending further investigation into potential criminal possession or receipt of stolen property.

The rightful owner of the vehicle was later located by police. The individual revealed that the car had been used as collateral for a 6,000 baht loan from a woman known only as “Kung” in 2023, after which she disappeared. Thanks to police efforts, the vehicle has now been recovered and returned to its rightful owner.





































