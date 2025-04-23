Pattaya launches Summer Moral and Ethics Camp for Muslim youths

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening ceremony of the 2025 Summer Moral and Ethics Training Camp for Muslim youths, held at the Ethics Training Center of Darul Ibadah Mosque. The event was graciously hosted by Imam Somboon Phatyenjai and the mosque’s Islamic committee.

Held from April 21–23, this annual initiative was launched in response to growing ethical and moral challenges in Thai society, particularly among the younger generation. The project aims to instill Islamic teachings, promote ethical behavior, and foster good citizenship among participating youths, encouraging them to apply these values in their daily lives.











































