New wastewater treatment plant at Koh Larn’s Na Baan Pier ready to operate, supporting tourism growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, along with officials from the Pattaya City Engineering Office, visited Koh Larn to inspect and officially accept the completion of the Phase 1 construction of Koh Larn Community Wastewater Treatment Plant No. 3 located at the Na Baan Pier area. The project was carried out by Sahakim Motor Co., Ltd., the appointed contractor.

Deputy Mayor Manot stated that while Koh Larn already has two existing treatment facilities at Tawaen Beach and Samae Beach, the densely populated Na Baan Pier area lacked such infrastructure. Natural treatment systems previously used were no longer sufficient to handle the increasing waste generated by both residents and the growing number of tourists visiting the island.







As a result, the third treatment facility was constructed, beginning in 2024. The system has now been completed, tested, and is fully operational. It has the capacity to treat up to 1,600 cubic meters of wastewater per day.

The wastewater treatment process involves several stages: wastewater is first channeled through sand sedimentation pits, followed by a sedimentation tank, a balancing tank, and a biological treatment tank before being sent to a clarified water holding tank. The treated water must meet BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) standards of under 20 milligrams per liter. The clean water will be repurposed for non-potable uses such as watering plants and cleaning roads.



Authorities now plan to launch a public awareness campaign encouraging residents in the Na Baan area to connect their homes to the new treatment system, helping prevent the illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into the sea. Meanwhile, the two older treatment plants at Tawaen and Samae Beaches will undergo improvements in the near future.







































