Pattaya mayor joins elderly in cooking healthy dishes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Hall was filled with the aroma of delicious and nutritious dishes on December 19, as Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and other officials joined the participants of the “Food and Nutrition with the Wisdom of the Elderly” training program.

The training program, organized by the Pattaya Elderly Care School, aimed to teach the elderly how to prepare healthy meals, especially for those with high blood pressure. The participants, divided into 10 groups, cooked various salads, desserts, chicken banana curry, squid in black soup with cowa leaves, and other dishes under the guidance of faculty members from Mahidol University.







The mayor and other officials tasted the dishes and conversed with the participants, praising their skills and enthusiasm. They also attended an interactive session at the meeting room, where they learned more about the benefits of the training program.

The mayor said, “This program is not only a learning opportunity, but also a fun activity for the elderly. It helps them to improve their health and well-being, as well as to bond with each other. We are committed to supporting such initiatives that enhance the quality of life of our senior citizens.”

The “Food and Nutrition with the Wisdom of the Elderly” training program offers various topics and activities for the elderly, is part of the Elderly Care School, Phase 2, which runs every Tuesday from October 24, 2023, to April 2, 2024.





























