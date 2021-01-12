Chonburi gold shop robber surrenders

A man from Tak province wanted for robbing a Chonburi gold shop of 825,000 baht in jewelry surrendered to police, confessing he needed the cash to pay off online-gambling debts.

Utit Pungthong, 44, turned himself in to Chonburi Police and was brought for a crime re-enactment at the Lotus Plus Amata City in Muang District Jan. 10.







Utit showed how he entered the Tum Nak Thong 5 shop on Dec. 22 and asked to see two five-baht-weight bracelets and two 10-baht-weight necklaces. He then pulled a fake handgun and made off with the gold.

Police recovered the fake weapon and car used in the robbery.

The suspect said he had sold half the gold already and used it to pay gambling debts.

























