Pattaya mayor touts 1 day without Covid-19 cases

On Monday, a buoyant Pattaya mayor tried to cheer up Naklua merchants, touting the first day in weeks without a confirmed coronavirus case in Banglamung District.

Sonthaya Kunplome cheered up merchants and bought goods at the Naklua New Market, telling them that while Chonburi reported 20 new cases, none were in Pattaya or Banglamung. Most were in Sriracha and tied to the outbreak at the Rong 90 beer garden.

The achievement was to be short-lived, however, as on Jan. 12 four of 19 cases reported in Chonburi were found in Banglamung, all connected to the beer garden. (PCPR)

























