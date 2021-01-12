Pattaya mayor touts 1 day without Covid-19 cases

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome paid a visit to cheer up vendors at Naklua New Market.

On Monday, a buoyant Pattaya mayor tried to cheer up Naklua merchants, touting the first day in weeks without a confirmed coronavirus case in Banglamung District.

Sonthaya Kunplome cheered up merchants and bought goods at the Naklua New Market, telling them that while Chonburi reported 20 new cases, none were in Pattaya or Banglamung. Most were in Sriracha and tied to the outbreak at the Rong 90 beer garden.

The achievement was to be short-lived, however, as on Jan. 12 four of 19 cases reported in Chonburi were found in Banglamung, all connected to the beer garden. (PCPR)

Mayor Sonthaya is confident we will get through this together.



Pattaya’s Mayor bought goods to gain the vendors’ trust.



Chonburi reported 20 new cases on Jan 11, for a total of 587 so far. On Monday, the tally was 18 in Sriracha, one in Sattahip, and one in Panatnikom, with no new cases in Banglamung. The achievement was to be short-lived, however, as on Jan. 12 four of 19 cases reported in Chonburi were found in Banglamung, all connected to the Rong 90 beer garden.





