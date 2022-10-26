Chonburi FC goalkeeper kills 1 in drink-driving

The goalkeeper of the Chonburi Football Club drove under the influence of alcohol, failed to negotiate a curve and fatally hit people who were working out by walking. His blood alcohol level was as high as 184mg%.

The tragedy happened on a seaside road in Muang district. The dead person was identified as Ms Kanya, 62. She was in an exercise outfit and had her right leg and head broken. The seriously injured victim was identified as Mr Pong. He had his broken right leg and was sent to Chonburi Hospital.







About 20 meters away there was a black car registered in Maha Sarakham province. Its front was dented and its rear was severely damaged. Its driver who appeared drunk was Worawut, the 23-year-old goalkeeper. He was tested for his blood alcohol level which was at 184mg% but he refused to sign his name to acknowledge the test result.







Police charged him with reckless driving causing death and injury and drink-driving.

The Chonburi FC on its Facebook page expressed condolences to the families of the victims and promised to compensate and not to protect the wrongdoer. (TNA)































