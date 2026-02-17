Police warn against late-night fireworks during Chinese New Year in Pattaya area

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police have issued a warning to residents, particularly Chinese nationals, against setting off fireworks late into the night during Chinese New Year celebrations after complaints were raised in a residential area of Nongprue, East Pattaya, Feb 17.

The warning follows reports of fireworks being set off until around midnight inside Chokchai 9 Village, Soi Khao Noi, an area with a large number of Chinese residents. Neighbors complained that the loud noise and smoke caused disturbance to elderly residents and young children in the community.







Nongprue Police Station chief Pol. Col. Nattapol Phongsuksakul said patrol officers were dispatched after receiving complaints. Officers explained the regulations to those involved and issued an initial warning, after which the fireworks activity stopped immediately.

Police emphasized that setting off fireworks without permission is a criminal offense under Thailand’s Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks and Imitation Firearms Act. Violators face penalties of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.



In addition, causing excessive noise or public nuisance can be punished under Section 370 of the Criminal Code, carrying a penalty of up to one month in jail or a fine of up to 1,000 baht, or both. If fireworks cause danger to people or property, or result in a fire, offenders could face more severe charges under Section 220 of the Criminal Code, with penalties of up to seven years’ imprisonment and fines of up to 140,000 baht.





Police also noted that some areas, including parts of Bangkok and other major cities, often impose strict bans on fireworks during festive periods unless specific permission is granted within designated times and locations.

Authorities urged residents and visitors in the Pattaya area to celebrate responsibly, respect local communities, and comply with the law to avoid disturbances and ensure public safety during the festive season.



































