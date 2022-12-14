Chinese sex-streaming operation raided in Pattaya

Police raided a South Pattaya condo where a Chinese-run gang was live-streaming sex shows.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Manat Sriwongsa, commander of Immigration Bureau Division 3, and Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai led the Dec. 11 operation at condominium on Soi Khao Thappraya 7.







Six people – five Thais and one Chinese – were arrested. Two Thai actors were among them. Police also seized sex toys, sexual aids and condoms.

The low-quality movies, which streamed around the clock, changing every six hours with a cast of about 30 daily, were streamed on 12 mobile phones set up on tripods. The phones and lighting also were confiscated.

































