Thai transport dept. raises 179 million baht at number plates auction

The Land Transport Department raised 179 million baht for the government’s road safety fund from its recent auction of auspicious numbers of vehicle license plates. It also promised to support authorities’ examination of bidders.

Seksom Akraphand, deputy director-general of the department, said people were highly interested in the auction of 301 auspicious license plate numbers for passenger cars on Dec 10 and 11.







On the occasion, the “9 Kor Kor 9999” number drew 202 bids and its auction ended with the price of 45.09 million baht.

The department was aware of an allegation from the “Sai Mai Will Survive” group that owners of gambling websites were collecting auspicious license plate numbers instead of cash. The group asked the police and the Anti-Money Laundering Office to check the financial transactions of bidders.







Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the department, said that it was ready to cooperate with any investigation related to the allegation.

He said authorities could freeze the money of suspects but the probe would not have any negative impact on the next plate number auctions of the department. (TNA)































