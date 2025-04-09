Police raid bar for operating beyond permitted hours in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Anek Sathongyoo, along with other law enforcement officers, including officials from the Banglamung district, conducted a raid on an entertainment venue in Pattaya suspected of operating beyond its legal hours at 2:30 AM on April 8. The operation aimed to curb illegal late-night openings and prevent minors from entering such establishments.







The action followed complaints from the public about “Bangkok 159” bar, located in Soi Bongkot South Pattaya, which was reported to be open past the allowed hours and playing loud music. Upon arrival, authorities found the bar still open with a few patrons inside. They immediately instructed the establishment to cease all activities, turn off the music, and check the identification of those inside. Urine tests for drugs were also conducted, but no illegal substances or wrongdoing were found.

However, the bar could not provide any required documents, and as a result, the manager was taken into custody and handed over to investigators to face legal action.



























