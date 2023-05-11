Move Forward Party leader not worried about ITV shares

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limcharoenrat tweeted he was not worried about the claim that he holds shares in a media company and could be disqualified from contesting in an election as it is a family heritage.

Ruangkrai Leekritwattana a Palang Pracharath Party list –MP candidate would petition to the Election Commission to investigate the case in which leader and the prime minister candidate of the Move Forward Party holds shares in media company ITV Plc.







The constitution Section 98(3) prohibits shareholders in a media company from contesting in a general election.

Pita said he was not worried because the shares did not belong to him. It was a family heritage and he was the manager of it. He had already consulted and informed the National Anti-Corruption Commission about it a long time ago.

His party’s legal team is ready to clarify the issue if asked by the Election Commission, he said. (TNA)





















