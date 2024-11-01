Man stabs ex-girlfriend before committing suicide from tragic love triangle in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic incident unfolded in the early hours of October 31, 2024, when a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend and then turned the knife on himself after she ended their relationship. The event occurred at 12:36 AM in front of a dormitory located Soi Banglamung 13, Banglamung District, East Pattaya.









Upon receiving reports of a knife attack, Lieutenant Apinun Sritongrunthip of Banglamung Police Station dispatched investigators and rescue teams to the scene. There, they found 29-year-old Mr. Htet Arkar Lin, a Myanmar national, lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds to the left side of his chest, one of which had pierced his heart. A 15-centimeter fruit knife was found nearby.





His ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Miss Jiraphorn Akkabut, sustained serious injuries, including two stab wounds to her chest and one to her right hand. Residents heard her cries for help and rushed to assist before calling for emergency services. Despite immediate medical attention, Mr. Lin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the couple was not staying at the dormitory and only heard the commotion after Miss Jiraphorn called for help. It was later revealed that she had arrived on her motorcycle to drop him off. After she requested to end the relationship, Mr. Lin reacted violently, stabbing her before inflicting fatal wounds on himself, believing she had died.

Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance footage to gather more details about the incident and confirm the timeline of events. The case appears to stem from a romantic dispute, and police are gathering evidence to finalize their investigation.





































