Chinese businesswoman proves legal possession of luxury cars and lions

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese businesses woman was charged with illegal possession of wildlife after police raided her luxurious residence in East Pattaya on July 5, seizing two male lion cubs, a red Ferrari without a license plate, and a white Rolls-Royce with a red license plate.

Later that day, Anirut Kongsap, the attorney for Miss Yuhan Sun clarified the situation. He stated that the necessary documents for both cars had been provided to the police. According to Anirut, the Ferrari was purchased legally, and proper documentation for the Rolls-Royce was also presented.









Regarding the lion cubs, the attorney explained that the previous owner, a Chinese national who had since returned to China, had left the cubs in the care of a former Thai employee. This employee had looked after the cubs since they were young. When Miss Sun purchased the house, she retained the employee and agreed to care for the cubs until the former owner could retrieve them.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation is currently verifying the microchips of the lion cubs with the farm they were purchased from. This process is expected to take about a month to determine if the lions were legally acquired. In the meantime, the department has asked Miss Sun to continue caring for the cubs.

Officials stated that the charge of illegal possession of wildlife is punishable by a fine of up to 100,000 baht or imprisonment for up to one year. Miss Sun was released on a 100,000 baht bail. Miss Sun made headlines in August 2023 when her 32-million-baht Rolls-Royce was rear-ended by a modified pickup truck on the motorway to Bangkok.

