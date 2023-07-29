Children participate in candle casting tradition with joyful enthusiasm

Pattaya, Thailand – Wat Chai Mongkhol Temple in South Pattaya was abuzz with youthful enthusiasm on July 28 as children from the Child Development Center participated in a culturally enriching and spiritually meaningful activity. Led by their teachers, students from kindergarten to grade 3 engaged in the time-honored tradition of casting candle offerings, immersing themselves in the essence of Buddhist practices.







The temple, well-known for its dedication to preserving and promoting Buddhist traditions, meticulously prepared candles at the perfect temperature for the young Buddhist practitioners. With great care, the children molded nine exquisite candles each, actively participating in this significant ritual.

Beyond the candle-casting activity, the temple organized various religious activities to deepen the children’s understanding of Buddhist practices. These activities included offerings to the monastic community, making and releasing sky lanterns, and engaging in acts of merit.







The event, thoughtfully organized by the temple’s Child Development Center, aimed to instill in the young minds the profound meaning behind Buddhist activities and encourage their active participation in these time-honored rituals. By involving the children in these sacred traditions, the temple sought to pass down the essence of Buddhist practices from one generation to another.

The atmosphere at the temple was filled with festive cheer as the children wholeheartedly embraced the candle-casting activity, taking delight in the rich cultural experience it offered. With their spirits alight and their hearts devoted, the children embodied the essence of Buddhist teachings, leaving a lasting impression of reverence and gratitude for their heritage.























