School children participate in colorful Buddhist Lent Candle Parade

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya streets came alive with spiritual fervor on July 26 as teachers and students of Pattaya School No. 8 participated in the annual religious procession known as “Hae Tien Phansa” or Buddhist Lent Candle Parade to mark the beginning of Buddhist Lent. Led by a female Thai classical dancer, followed by a long drum procession, and then the actual candle procession, the march weaved through the streets of South Pattaya, inviting locals and tourists to join in making merit together.







The merits accumulated during the event were dedicated to Wat Chaimongkol Temple. After the procession, school administrators and teachers performed a traditional ceremony to present the offerings to Wat Chaimongkol Temple, further honoring the customs and significance of the occasion.























